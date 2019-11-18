Auckland's ASB Aotea Centre has officially being renamed after one of the world's greatest sopranos.

Dame Kiri Te Kanawa has been welcomed into the centre by Ngati Whatua representatives, for a blessing to restore the mauri to the new name of the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre.

Dame Kiri unveiled the new plaque, to an intimate audience, which states the new name has been gifted by ASB.

Dame Kiri called it a "generous gift".

Today's ceremony proceeds a gala concert tomorrow night, with Dame Kiri as the guest of honour, featuring some of her best loved opera choruses and arias, as a recognition of her talent and contribution to the arts.