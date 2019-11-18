A woman who was served an eviction notice for putting an iron bath outside her Auckland home successfully overturned the order in the Tenancy Tribunal.

But just days later the landlord served her with a second notice, forcing her from her Royal Oak rental about a week before Christmas.

Pipi Reisch, 55, has spoken to the Herald to highlight the power imbalance and uncertainty faced by thousands of Kiwi renters.

"Being a tenant is pretty precarious at the best of times. You don't have any stability, which always leaves you feeling quite anxious."

Her comments come a day after the

