Should tenants pay up after spilling wine on the carpet or should it be classed an accident? Or are they responsible if a dog knocked the glass over?

The answer is no longer clear after a new tenancy law came into effect this week.

And it's threatening to trigger a wave of quarrels over who should pay for rental property damage and plunge landlord-tenant relations to a fresh low.

Landlords had previously only been able to claim money back if they proved tenants intentionally damaged their rentals.

Now the new law allows them to also chase tenants over careless damage.

