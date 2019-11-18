Police are seeking a 31-year-old man in relation to the death of a 22-year-old woman in Invercargill yesterday.

Southland Area Police Commander Mike Bowman said officers were seeking to locate 31-year-old Samuel Samson in relation to the incident.



"Samson is considered dangerous and should not be approached," he said.



"Anyone who has seen Samson or has information regarding his whereabouts should call 111 immediately.



"Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



"Specialist investigators are continuing to work at the North Rd address where the victim was located around 11am yesterday.



"Police are providing support to her family at this difficult time."

READ MORE:

• Homicide investigation launched after woman's body found at Invercargill motel

Bowman said yesterday that police had launched a homicide investigation into the death after the woman's body was found at an address in North Rd, Waikiwi, at 11am yesterday.

Advertisement

"The investigation is in the early stages and officers would like to speak to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the North Rd area between Weka St and West Plains Rd, between 9pm [Saturday] night and 9am [on Sunday]," he said then.

Later he said officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen any unusual activity or suspicious vehicles in the Fosbender Park and Oreti River areas near Dunns Rd between approximately 3.30am and 9am on Sunday.