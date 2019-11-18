A second Qantas flight has been diverted, leaving passengers waiting on a plane for two hours due to a suspected navigational computer malfunction.

Flight QF134 from Christchurch to Brisbane was diverted to Auckland on Friday morning due to a suspected malfunction, Stuff reports.

Passengers were left waiting for over two hours before the aircraft left for Brisbane at 11.20am. A passenger described the incident as very frustrating.

"I changed flights to the early morning flight for work commitments, but despite paying to get an earlier flight I'm still stuck in New Zealand," the passenger told Stuff.

Advertisement

The incident came the day before a Qantas flight from Melbourne to Wellington was diverted to the Ōhakea Air Force base on Saturday afternoon, also due to a mechanical issue.

READ MORE:

• Qantas apology: Passengers diverted to air base to receive frequent flyer points

• Qantas, what have you done to me? Surviving the first 20 hour flight

• Qantas passengers stuck on Ohakea air base tarmac after flight diverted from Wellington Airport

Passengers on that flight said the captain informed them the reason for the diversion was one of the plane's flaps was stuck and the runway at Wellington was too short to land safely.

That plane landed at Ōhakea just after 3pm - but passengers had to wait on the plane with no food until about 7pm when Customs officials from Wellington and Napier arrived to process them.

Passengers were then loaded on to buses to Wellington at 8.40pm.

Qantas apologised to its customers on Saturday.

"We apologise to our customers for the disruption but safety will always be our first priority," the company said.

"Usually in these circumstances the aircraft would divert to Palmerston North, however this was not possible due to local weather conditions."

Advertisement

Qantas has been asked for comment on the earlier incident on Friday.