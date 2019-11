Police say they received multiple unconfirmed reports of a gun being fired outside the Napier Health Centre on Sunday evening.

A police spokesperson said they responded to a disorder incident outside the centre on Wellesley Road around 7.30pm.

She said no one of interest to police was on scene when they arrived.

There were initial reports of a gun being fired, but this had yet to be confirmed by police.

Police are making enquiries into the incident.

