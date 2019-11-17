A body was found at the Okarito river mouth, West Coast this morning.

Police say the body of a man was recovered from the lagoon mouth around 10:30am this morning and a formal identification process is underway.

The matter will be referred to the Coroner. Police are unable to provide further information at this time, a spokesperson said.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

Elsewhere, a search and rescue operation is underway after a fisherman was washed off rocks at Whatipu Beach this afternoon.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
A swimmer was washed away from rocks today at Whatipu Beach, West Auckland. Photo / Jason Oxenham
A swimmer was washed away from rocks today at Whatipu Beach, West Auckland. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The operation, at Ninepin Rock, in Auckland, included a Police Eagle helicopter, Coast Guard and LandSAR.

READ MORE:
Search underway for woman at Te Waha Point in Auckland
Search continues for missing man last seen in the water near Auckland ferry terminal
Search underway for fisherman missing from Bethells Beach since last night