A body was found at the Okarito river mouth, West Coast this morning.

Police say the body of a man was recovered from the lagoon mouth around 10:30am this morning and a formal identification process is underway.

The matter will be referred to the Coroner. Police are unable to provide further information at this time, a spokesperson said.

Elsewhere, a search and rescue operation is underway after a fisherman was washed off rocks at Whatipu Beach this afternoon.

The operation, at Ninepin Rock, in Auckland, included a Police Eagle helicopter, Coast Guard and LandSAR.

