A person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a truck at Western Springs.

And an e-scooter rider has been seriously injured in a separate crash nearby.

Emergency services are at the truck v pedestrian crash site at the intersection Great North Rd and Bullock Track, a five minute walk from the Friday Jams concert at Western Springs Stadium.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said one person was in a serious condition. They were treated and transported to Auckland Hospital emergency department by ambulance.

A bystander told the Herald there was an ambulance and five or six police cars at the scene.

Police are investigating.

Nearby, emergency services are also responding to an e-scooter crash.

One person with serious injuries has been transported to Auckland Hospital, a St John Ambulance spokeswoman said.

Police received a report about 7.35pm that a person had been seriously

injured after coming off an e-scooter on Great North Rd near the

intersection with Bullock Track.

The e-scooter rider is seriously injured and was transferred to hospital. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The person has been transported to hospital and Police will be making

enquiries into the circumstances of the incident.

The road remains open however cordons are in place and police ask people to avoid the area.

17/11/19 19:34: Traffic incident in Grey Lynn. 1 patient treated, 1 patient transported to Auckland Hospital. https://t.co/AYbT8hFQW5 — St John (@StJohnAlerts) November 17, 2019

Meanwhile, an e-scooter rider is in a critical condition after falling off their scooter then being hit by a vehicle in central Auckland early this morning.

Police say the vehicle did not stop but they are now speaking with the driver who is assisting police with inquiries.

More than 30,000 R&B fans are expected to be swarming Western Springs Stadium for the Friday Jamz concert, which kicked off at 3pm.

Superstar Janet Jackson is headlining the event, with the lineup including 50 cent, The Black Eyed Peas and Jason Derulo.