Police have launched a homicide investigation following the discovery of a woman's at an Invercargill motel.

Inspector Mike Bowman, Southland Area Commander, said police attended a North Rd, Waikiwi address about 11am today after receiving a report of concern.

The Herald understands the body was discovered at the Bavarian Motel on North Rd.

"Upon arrival officers located the body of a woman.

"Police are speaking with a number of witnesses and a scene guard is in place

at the North Rd address while examinations are undertaken."

Support is being provided to the woman's family.

A police officer is standing on guard this afternoon outside a room at the Bavarian Motel.

A staff member at the motel told the Herald she did not know what had happened and was waiting for an update from police.

"Actually we don't know anything. The police didn't say anything. We're still waiting for the police to confirm what's going on."

The woman said she was shocked to learn a body had been found at the motel.

The room in question had been booked by a guest, but she would not provide any further details due to privacy.

Bowman said the investigation was in the early stages and officers would like to speak to

anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the North Rd area between

Weka St and West Plains Rd, between 9pm last night and 9am this

morning.

Anyone who has information that can help the investigation is asked to call

105, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Further information will be released when possible.