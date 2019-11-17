Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a woman

in Invercargill.

Inspector Mike Bowman, Southland Area Commander, said police attended a North Rd, Waikiwi address about 11am today after receiving a report of concern.

"Upon arrival officers located the body of a woman.

"Police are speaking with a number of witnesses and a scene guard is in place

at the North Rd address while examinations are undertaken."

Support is being provided to the woman's family.

"The investigation is in the early stages and officers would like to speak to

anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the North Rd area between

Weka St and West Plains Rd, between 9pm last night and 9am this

morning."

Anyone who has information that can help the investigation is asked to call

105, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Further information will be released when possible.