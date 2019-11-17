Hundreds of Auckland shoppers can return to their retail therapy, after earlier being evacuated from Newmarket's Westfield mall.

A triggered fire alarm led to the recently reopened mega-mall's evacuation this afternoon, calling Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) to the site around 3.45pm.

FENZ shift commander Dan Reilly said a pressure drop in the system due to a lack of water triggered mall's alarm and sprinkler system.

The sprinkler system might cause a bit of flooding in the country's biggest shopping centre, he said.

FENZ left the Westfield mall around half an hour ago, he said.

