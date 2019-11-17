A New Zealand woman has been found dead in an Indian hotel, local media reports.

India TV News reported the woman was unconscious when her partner found her in a New Delhi hotel yesterday.

He informed staff and the woman believed to be in her 40s was taken to Lady Hardinge hospital where she was declared dead, India TV News reported.

The outlet also reported that a senior police officer said it seemed she died due to a cardiac arrest.

The officer added the exact cause of death would be established by a post-mortem report.

International media reports say the woman was in India to get married according to Indian traditions.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokeswoman confirmed the New Zealand High Commission in New Delhi is providing consular assistance to the family of a New Zealander who has died in India.