Police are looking for a stolen vehicle after a person was attacked outside Whanganui's Trafalgar Square.

The attack early yesterday left them in Whanganui Hospital with serious injuries.

Whanganui police are seeking any information regarding the robbery of a white Toyota Corolla Station wagon, registration FUN993.

The robbery and the attack took place outside the Trafalgar Square bus stop around 5.30am.

A large amount of electrical equipment and tools were also taken in the robbery.

The vehicle is believed to be anywhere in the wider Manawatu-Whanganui area.

The vehicle has sign writing along each side of the car however this may have already been removed.

Police are asking anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the vehicle or who have any information about the robbery to contact police on the non-emergency number 105 and quote file number 191116/8861 or through Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.