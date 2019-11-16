Long-serving Green Party MP Gareth Hughes is retiring from national politics.

The 38-year-old assumed office in 2010 and has been in Parliament longer than any of his colleagues.

"I've loved the opportunity to serve as a Green MP for a decade but I've decided to retire at the next election to spend more time with my kids," Hughes said on Twitter.

Greens co-leader James Shaw wished Hughes all the best

Advertisement

Hughes had been a leading member of the Greens caucus for a decade, Shaw said.



"We will miss him after he retires from Parliament next year. Gareth, I wish you all the very best," Shaw said on Twitter.



READ MORE:

• 50 Shades of Green protest: Farmer Sully Alsop's speech to Parliament

• 50 Shades of Green protest: Farmer Kerry Worsnop's speech to Parliament

• The Country - Green edition

• Watch: Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick drops casual 'OK boomer' during speech