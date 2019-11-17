The future king, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have arrived in New Zealand for their third official visit - the first in four years.

The royal couple's whirlwind tour will include visits to both the North and South Island before the prince is spirited away to Tuvalu and the Solomon Islands on his way home.

The six-day jaunt of Aotearoa starts today in the City of Sails after the couple arrived at the RNZAF base in Whenuapai this afternoon.

Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy was among those who greeted the royal couple as they stepped onto New Zealand soil.

Advertisement

Pleasantries and handshakes were exchanged on the tarmac as a line of neatly dressed dignitaries welcomed the pair.

Prince Charles waved to the onlookers before leaving in a waiting car.

While in Auckland the pair will attend a wreath-laying ceremony at Mt Roskill War Memorial Park tomorrow morning before enjoying the central city's waterfront the following afternoon.

The couple will then visit the Waitangi Treaty Grounds on Wednesday.

The visit comes after Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, made a four-day tour late last year.

During their stay the young couple were able to celebrate the 125th anniversary of women's suffrage in New Zealand with the Governor-General at Government House.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, during her tour of New Zealand last year. Photo / Kapiti News, Mark Mitchell

Charles & Camilla: Royal tour itinerary 2019

• Monday - Auckland

• Tuesday - Auckland

Advertisement

• Wednesday - Bay of Islands

• Friday- Christchurch

• Saturday - Christchurch, Kaikōura

Best chances to glimpse the royal couple

• Monday - The wreath-laying ceremony at Mt Roskill War Memorial Park

• Tuesday - The public walkabout at Auckland Viaduct in the afternoon

• Friday - The public walkabout at Christchurch's Cathedral Square in the afternoon

• Saturday - The Prince of Wales will take part in a public walk in Kaikōura