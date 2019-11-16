Get the washing on the line, lawns mowed and sun-bathing for the week done today because nasty weather is on its way.

Fine weather with a bit of cloud is expected across much of the country today, but areas of the South Island and western North Island will see some wind and rain.

However the forecast for the start of the week is looking bleak with rain expected to set in across New Zealand tomorrow.

A number of fronts were tipped to spread over central and southern areas overnight, bringing with them periods of heavy rain and strong northwesterly winds.

The heaviest rain was expected in Fiordland with strong wind warnings in force for the Canterbury high country.

MetService duty forecaster Larissa Marintchenko told the Herald on Sunday the area to be in today would be the east of the North Island.

"In general, it's going to be nice and warm in the east but in western parts, we're expecting some drizzle and rain with a frontal system to move on," she said.

"Northern parts of the North Island, including Auckland, will be under the ridge and pretty much fine with cloudy periods.

"There is a possibility of isolated afternoon showers but temperatures are going to be quite warm."

Temperatures are set to reach a high of 22C today in the City of Sails, while Hamilton will edge higher to 23C, Whangārei to 24C and Gisborne to 25C, according to MetService. Napier is in for a scorching 27C.

Elsewhere, a northwest flow over the Tasman Sea was likely to bring smoke particles from the Australian bushfires over New Zealand.

Satellite footage provided to MetService showed smoke trails from Australia's eastern coast making their way over the sea towards Kaitaia.

While the particles were predicted to continue spreading into the night, cloud cover and precipitation could prevent the smoke having any impact on our sunsets.

Rain and showers are set to start off the week but Hawke's Bay and Gisborne would be mainly fine with only a few spots of rain.

In the South Island, rain was tipped for those in the west and north before easing to fine spells for most.