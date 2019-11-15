Cody Keenan, 28, a Mongrel Mob gang member, is on the run again.

Waikato Police are asking the public for help finding Keenan, who has a distinctive tattoo across his face.

The gang member, who has previously made headlines for evading police, is 170cm tall, of slim build, and has the words "Mighty Mongrel Mob" tattooed across his face.

Can you help Waikato Police? 🕵️‍♀️ We are seeking 28-year-old Cody Keenan, who has a warrant to arrest. He is around... Posted by Waikato Police on Thursday, 14 November 2019

Social media users have had some fun mocking Keenan for his tattoos.

Advertisement

"I wonder if anybody will recognise him," one person asked.

"Looks like he's got a few regrets," another person said.

"He has ties to a gang but I can't remember which one," another Facebook user joked.

"Are you able to describe his appearance in a bit more detail? I'm not getting much from this vague picture," someone else said.

Police say the gang member shouldn't be approached. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should get in touch with authorities.