Why is everything so damn expensive in New Zealand? What, if anything, do we get cheaper here than overseas?

Last week a Taco Bell opened in Auckland. For most of New Lynn, this was a time for great celebrations.

Travellers have been returning to New Zealand with amazing tales of Taco Bell for generations. But one social media punter was not happy. He was "heartbroken" by the prices.

Apparently, Taco Bell is slightly cheaper in the States. This isn't surprising. Most things are more expensive here. We have pricier houses, fuel, Levis, Cadillacs, super dogs and now Taco Bell.

