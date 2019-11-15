One person is in a critical condition and three others injured after a two-car crash in Waikato this afternoon.

Emergency services were notified of the crash at the intersection of State Highway 2 and Pinnacle Hill Rd, Mangatawhiri, at 3.15pm today.

St John reported one patient was in a critical condition, one in a serious condition and two others with moderate injuries.

A rescue helicopter has been dispatched to the scene.

Police confirmed the road is closed and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.



Motorists are urged to avoid the area and expect delays.