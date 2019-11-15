Staff at Taradale High School united together on Friday for their teacher aides, wearing black and white to show support for their battle for fairer pay.

Taradale High School NZEI Support Staff Representative Shona Black said that it was great to see all the staff come out in force to support.

"It just goes to show how valued they are and the great work they do for the school," Black said.

