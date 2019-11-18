Everett's Campsite, on the Mohaka River in Te Haroto, attracts hundreds of campers every year. It is one of the few free camping spots in Hawke's Bay where dogs are not prohibited.

But in November last year, its access road was closed because it was unsafe after a slip.

"It's unfortunate we've had to close it so far for safety reasons," DOC senior ranger Malcolm Lock said.

"We've been trying to negotiate access via different ways but have been unsuccessful so far."

The road exists thanks to an easement on iwi land leased by local forestry company Pan Pac. Pan Pac say because the underlying soil is easily eroded, any repair might only last weeks. And because the company does not use the road, any permanent repair would not be until the pines are harvested in 12 years time.

DOC senior ranger Malcolm Lock said an alternative site to the closed Everett's Campground is possible if there is public support.

Lock said there was the possibility of a new campground nearby.

"It's called Jock Sutton and it's right opposite the Waipunga River. If there is enough public support we can do a business case to get that made into a campsite," he said.

"It is actually a good place to do a campsite because you could launch from there and you could raft, kayak or tube around The Organs and then pop out at Everett's Ford Campsite which is about 1 km down the road here.

"It would take the pressure of Glen Falls, which has seen a great increase in visitors since Everett's has been closed."

People interested in supporting the Jock Sutton campsite should contact the Napier DOC office.

While the road is closed Everett's Campsite is not, requiring a 1.5 km walk or bike ride to get there. Campers could even push their belongings in on a handcart or trolley, and there's a good chance they would have the camp to themselves.

DOC says it plans to continue to maintain the campsite with regular mowing.

