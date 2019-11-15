COMMENT:

WINSTON PETERS

I am an intensely private person, which is why I sued two government ministers at the High Court of Auckland in the full glare of the news media.

It had to be done. I place a high value on my privacy. I have always believed that my business is my business and that I have every right to keep $18,000 worth of superannuation overpayments close to my chest.

Privacy plays a big part of my ancestry. I come from a long line of people who don't tell anyone anything, ever. Family legend has it that one of

PAULA BENNETT

ANNE TOLLEY

WINSTON PETERS

