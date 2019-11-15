Saturday, July 28, 2018. It was a date marked on the calendar for most of the year.

The red carpet was rolled out, the main street of Te Puke was closed and the pink sequined dress was perfect for the Night at the Oscars theme.

Her naturally straight hair was curled to one side, her makeup flawless. And with that, she was crowned Princess of the Ball.

It was a night many teenage girls dream about.

If only Hollie Snell could remember it.

The night she had always dreamed of is now one she cannot remember, when she was crowned Princess of the Ball. Photo / Supplied
Four months later, early on Sunday, November 18, Hollie was in a fatal two-car crash. She suffered

