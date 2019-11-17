The founder of a child abuse prevention group has admitted putting a curse on the family of a police complainant in a Facebook post.

She has also admitted stealing more than $1500 from the group and using most of the money to buy a present for her husband.

Taupō woman Tracy Livingstone, also known as Tracy Shelford, founded Taupō's Child Abuse Prevention Awareness group.

Rotorua District Court.

Friday morning in the Rotorua District Court she pleaded guilty to one charge of theft between March 3 and April 12 last year, when she took $1530 from the group's funds.

For this, she faces a maximum penalty of seven years' imprisonment.

Livingstone also pleaded guilty to harmful digital communication for which she faces a maximum penalty of two years' imprisonment.

She covered her face while media tried to take her photo.

The Harmful Digital Communications Act is there to deter, prevent, and mitigate harm caused to individuals by digital communications, and provide victims of harmful digital communications with a quick and efficient means of redress.

The Crown's summary of facts released to the Rotorua Daily Post said Livingstone put her personal bank account details on an invoice and withdrew money from the organisation's account at a First Credit Union bank.

In particular, Livingstone withdrew $1400 in cash on March 22 last year which she used to buy a present for her husband.

The person who brought the case to police said Livingstone did not say she intended to use the money for her own purposes.

Livingstone was arrested and while on bail she "created several abusive Facebook posts which caused significant distress to the complainant who feared for her safety and that of her business".

"The complainant was unable to work due to stress and sought medical support."

Facebook logo on computer screen.

On January 29 this year, Livingstone created another post on the social media platform.

She said: "I've decided not to let evil deceit and lies from the troll get me down. I am placing a wairuatoa mana utu on the people most important in the troll's life, young and old, and will not remove it till the truth is spoken.

"Let the troll decide what's more important: lies or family? This is about feeling the pain my family is feeling. May the troll feel it 10-fold worse."

A "wairuatoa mana utu" is a term used to bring bad luck and ill health to a person.

"This caused the complainant and her family, including her pregnant daughter, significant stress," the summary said.

"As a result, the complainant and her family sought professional advice to bless the family and remove the curse."

The Crown said the messages "contain numerous references to the complainant going to receive karma, being a liar and dishonest".

Livingstone will be sentenced in the Rotorua District Court in December.

Livingstone has been heavily involved in the Taupō community for years.

Tracy Livingstone with the memorial plaque in Taupō in 2017.

In June 2017 she had a memorial plaque and reflection bench set up in Taupō, thanks to the support of locals and the Taupō District Council.

In 2016, she helped lead a march for Moko Rangitoheriri, a 3-year-old who died in 2015 from injuries he received during prolonged abuse from his caregivers in Taupō.