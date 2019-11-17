The founder of a child abuse prevention group has admitted putting a curse on the family of a police complainant in a Facebook post.

She has also admitted stealing more than $1500 from the group and using most of the money to buy a present for her husband.

Taupō woman Tracy Livingstone, also known as Tracy Shelford, founded Taupō's Child Abuse Prevention Awareness group.

Rotorua District Court. Photo / File
Rotorua District Court. Photo / File

Friday morning in the Rotorua District Court she pleaded guilty to one charge of theft between March 3 and April 12 last year, when she took $1530 from the group's funds.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

For this, she faces a

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.