By RNZ

An award-winning author detained on Manus Island by Australia for six years has touched down in Auckland.

It's the first time Iranian-Kurdish writer, film-maker and refugee Behrouz Boochani has left Papua New Guinea since 2013.

Boochani - who is in New Zealand on a visitor's visa for a literary festival in Christchurch - wrote the book No Friend but the Mountains on a smartphone app while imprisoned on the island.

He's an outspoken human rights defender critical of Australia's detention policy and the treatment of refugees.

I just arrived in New Zealand. So exciting to get freedom after more than six years. I have been invited by Word Festival in Christchurch and will participate in an event here. Thank you to all the friends who made this happen. — Behrouz Boochani (@BehrouzBoochani) November 14, 2019

New Zealand has repeatedly offered to resettle 150 refugees a year from the offshore detention centres but has been rebuffed.

Boochani said in a statement he wants the government here to do more to help the hundreds who remain in PNG.

The Manus Island centre officially closed in 2017, but 250 of the 1500 detainees remain in Papua New Guinea.

Mr Boochani's book won multiple international awards, including Australia's richest literary prize.

WORD programme director Rachael King said it was an honour to welcome him.

"His story is powerful, his resilience is extraordinary, and his words have moved and rallied people around the world. That his book has brought him here is testament to the power of literature as an agent for change."

Boochani was met at the airport by Green MP Golriz Ghahraman, who tweeted that Boochani was "thrilled and exhausted and free".

Thrilled and exhausted and free 😭 pic.twitter.com/iTEg1m6WyV — Golriz Ghahraman (@golrizghahraman) November 14, 2019

Boochani said: "Christchurch is a city that has already educated the world by leading through kindness and humanity in response to the terrorist attacks earlier this year. I am very grateful that I have been welcomed by this city and have this opportunity to share ideas."

Behrouz Boochani. Photo / Hoda Afshar

Amnesty executive director Meg de Ronde said Boochani was "not only a refugee but a human rights defender whose dedicated journalism from within a detention centre earned him several awards and accolades".

"He is a voice for truth and we can't wait to welcome him here. Seeing him arrive will be very moving," she said.

"This is a spark of hope after he has fled violence and persecution, first in Iran and then from Australian authorities."

-Additional reporting , NZ Herald

- RNZ