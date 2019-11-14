This is the emotional moment police returned a dead woman's stolen jewellery to her grieving daughter.

Lesieli's mother died a few days after her Mangere house was burgled by heartless thieves in September.

Ōtāhuhu Police caught the thieves and recovered the precious family heirlooms, which will now be able to be passed down to the family's younger generations.

"Thanks to the good work of Ōtāhuhu Police, Lesieli was able to be reunited with her mum's treasured jewels," police posted to Facebook today, alongside an emotional video showing Lisieli receiving her mother's jewellery back.

The alleged offenders have been arrested.