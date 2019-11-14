Wedding crashers has taken on a whole new meaning.

A couple who had just tied the knot in Queenstown crashed while heading to pose for photographs of their special day.

The crash occurred about 5.25pm on Moke Lake Road at Closeburn, south of Queenstown this evening.

The groom talks to police. Photo / James Allan

But no one was injured in the crash and the bride and groom could see the funny side.

Photographs show a white sedan crashed into the side of a bank, and the happy couple and entourage speaking to police on the side of the road while laughing.

The crash aftermath. Photo / Filed

It is understood the couple were married at St Peter's Anglican Church in Queenstown.

They were on their way to get their photographs taken at the picturesque Moke Lake when the crash occurred.

The crash occurred on Moke Lake Road, north-west of Queenstown. Photo / Google

Police told the Herald: "There were no reported injuries. Police are making enquiries into the circumstances of the crash."