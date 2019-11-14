Lecretia Seals' widower Matt Vickers said she would be "very happy" to see the End of Life Choice Bill voted through Parliament.

"I am very proud of Lecretia," Vickers said.

"She is no longer here to see this result, but I think if she were still here she'd be very happy."

He said it was fantastic to see the contentious bill voted through Parliament, following three previous attempts at a bill over the past three decades.

It was also great to see that support for the bill had remained consistent, with a "healthy" majority of MPs approving the bill, with a similar amount of approval in the bill's second reading.

"It also means that New Zealanders can be very confident that this bill is safe - it has been vetted by the whole House and has been confirmed to be a well structured piece of legislation that incorporates all concerns."

"If it weren't safe, it wouldn't have been voted through," Vickers said.

Last night's events were a cause for a great deal of celebration by Lecretia's family and their supporters, he said.

The New York-based Kiwi also confirmed that he has recently remarried but said he didn't want to elaborate further on this, or distract from the wonderful news of the bill's passing.

Shirley Seales, Lecretia's mother, last night said was still in touch with Vickers and that he had kept her informed about his new relationship.

"He told me before he proposed, he told me when his wedding day was going to be," Seales said.

"I haven't had any surprises, and I wish him all the best."

Shirley Seales, the mother of Lecretia Seales, said she wishes Vickers all the best in his new marriage. Photo / Alan Gibson

Lecretia told Vickers to move on one day, she said.

"She told Matt to go and find somebody new and have a family, the children they couldn't have," she said.

"She gave him her absolute blessing."

Seales said that while Vickers has found somebody new, Lecretia won't be forgotten.

"He'll never forget Lecretia, she'll still be a part of his heart."