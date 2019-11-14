A principal player in a Hawke's Bay methamphetamine ring has pleaded guilty to charges of possessing and supplying methamphetamine.

Roman Tua, 33, appeared in front of Judge Geoff Rea in the Napier District Court on Thursday afternoon.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of supplying methamphetamine and one charge of possessing methamphetamine for supply.

According to the summary of facts, Tua was the principal offender within the Hawke's Bay network.

He was responsible for either supplying, or possessing to supply, around 2.5kg of methamphetamine.

Tua sourced the meth from both Auckland and Hamilton, purchasing the drug approximately once a month.

In late July 2018, while Tua was out of town reloading, a "safehouse" was burgled with about $200,000 stolen.

On one occasion, in September 2018, Tua travelled to Auckland with two accomplices, and purchased an unknown amount of product.

According to the summary of facts, he then discovered he had been cheated, with the product heavily "cut", unlike that which had been sampled.

He stayed in Auckland for two days to attempt to remedy the situation, but was unsuccessful.

Later, two other people attempted to "clean" the product, producing 309 grams of meth of unknown purity.

On the last occasion on October 4, 2018, Tua bought 1kg of meth from Auckland.

On October 25, 2018, police seized 454.5 grams of product, and $274,265 worth of cash, found across several locations.

He has been remanded on bail for sentencing on February 12.

In total, there are eight defendants in the case, arrested as part of a police operation named Operation Chrome.

According to the summary of facts, police were able to retrieve text data back to April 2018, and were authorised to monitor certain phone numbers live.

The operation ended on October 25, 2018 with the execution of search warrants at various addresses.

The case was put on hold while the Court of Appeal reviewed the scale of available penalties.