Police are still not making any comment on a homicide inquiry which started when the badly bashed body of a Napier man was found in a township near Palmerston North seven weeks ago.

The body of Codi Wilkinson, 27, was found at Bunnythorpe on September 27, but it wasn't mentioned publicly until after media queries the next day.

Having grown up in Hawke's Bay but living Manawatu at the time, the father-of-two disappeared a fortnight before his body was discovered. His tangi ended at a Mongrel Mob Napier pad about 10 days after he was found.

The last media statement from the police national media team was on September 30, confirming a homicide inquiry was under way, due to the results of a post-mortem examination, and serious injuries.

"The man sustained serious injuries and while we are not able to detail the exact injuries, we are determined to find those responsible for his death," the statement said.

Police spent several days at the property and surrounding areas in Bunnythorpe, which is between Ashhurst and Feilding and about 10km south of Palmerston North.

Media inquiries to the investigation head have since been referred back to the media staff, who this week confirmed it is an "active investigation" with police committed to holding accountable those responsible for the death.

There was no update available and police could not make any further comment, media staff said.