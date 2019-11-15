COMMENT:

If you need a house built, you hire a builder. If you need someone to fix your car, you hire a mechanic. Seems simple, right? But what about when you need someone to run your local health system? Then, in New Zealand at least, you hire random members of the public who may have no relevant experience whatsoever. Naturally.

Given such a context, it should be entirely unsurprising that District Health Boards around the country are requiring government bailouts left, right and centre. This week it was reported that the Government has been forced to pay $368 million in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.