Drivers heading north on Auckland's Southern Motorway are experiencing delays after a Ferrari broke down at about 1pm.

The NZ Transport Agency said the breakdown had resulted in two lanes being blocked.

People were advised to expect delays between Mt Wellington and Symonds St "due to a breakdown, which is blocking lane three and four adjacent to the Symonds St off-ramp."

Tow services had since removed the Ferrari but traffic was still slow and people were advised to consider using alternate routes or delay their journeys.

