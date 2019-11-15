Forty years ago an Air NZ sightseeing plane went missing in Antarctica. Cherie Howie looks back on that fateful flight.

The 8am news had just begun on the wee transistor tuned to Radio Lakeland.

Trish Gillies was feeding 7-month-old son Hendon Gillies jr his breakfast and a news report about Antarctica had caught her attention.

It was where her only brother, James Lewis, was that day flying as part of a crew of 20 looking after 237 excited passengers on an Air New Zealand sightseeing flight over the vast and untouched frontier at the bottom of the world.

'OH, WE HAVEN'T HEARD FROM THE DC10 FOR A WHILE'

GROWING CONCERN

'I'D NEVER SEEN MY FATHER CRY'

'DO I KNOW ANYONE?'

THE NOTE UNDER THE DOOR

THE SAD JOURNEY OF THE FLYING CHOCOLATE BOX