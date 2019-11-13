WATCH LIVE:

MPs debate euthanasia in final vote Posted by nzherald.co.nz on Tuesday, 12 November 2019

Act leader David Seymour has made a plea for politicians to back his controversial euthanasia legislation one more time, raising his mother's disability during a final debate in Parliament.

The End of Life Choice Bill is expected to pass at its third reading in the House today. If it does get the 61 votes needed, the final decision will be put to a public referendum alongside the 2020 general election.

Since it was introduced since 2017, the bill – which would let terminally ill adults legally request assisted dying – has been subject to fierce public debate, a drawn-out series of votes in Parliament and a record 39,000 submissions from the public.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Euthanasia law critics gather for final push

• Parliament faces historic final euthanasia bill vote

• Euthanasia bill passes second reading

• 1000 Kiwi doctors sign letter against euthanasia

Seymour has agreed to considerable changes to the legislation since it was first introduced in order to convince MPs who were unsure about its safety.

It now only applies to those as diagnosed as having less than six months left to live, where is at previous included those with grievous and irremediable medical conditions.

Opening the final debate in Parliament, Seymour tried to assure fellow MPs the bill would not be a danger to those with disabilities.

"My own mother was one of the last people in New Zealand to contract the polio virus. Like many with a disability, she fought all her life to assert that her disability did not diminish her as a self-determining person in every other way," he said.

"The underlying premise of some opponents is that people with a disability are somehow vulnerable to the mere existence of a choice. It is one argument that I have found personally and deeply distasteful."

ACT leader David Seymour described himself as quietly confident ahead of the final vote. Photo / Peter Meecham

The bill will also go to referendum – a decision demanded by NZ First for its support and begrudgingly backed many of those in favour of the bill as the only means by which to get the legislation over the line.

Seymour in the House defended MPs passing the decision to the public, saying it would act as a final democratic check.

Advertisement

He also tried to fight be one of the most common criticisms of the bill: that it would see the ill, vulnerable and elderly pressured to take up assisted dying when they didn't need to.

"The bill includes stringent safeguards to ensure choice is genuine," Seymour said, pointing to requirements for doctors to stop the assisted dying process if they suspected undue pressure.

Critics have argued physicians aren't well placed to spot what might be subtle pressures on patients.

MPs have been given an unusually long three hours for what will be final debate ahead of today's historic vote.

The bill is the fourth to try to legalise assisted dying – starting with one in 1995 – and the only one to clear even a first reading.

It passed its second vote, in June, 70 votes to 50.

A number of MPs who have been on the fence ahead of tonight's decision, but only a small number of are expected to switch sides. That would suggest the bill will pass with a reasonably safe margin.

Seymour described himself as "quietly confident".

Outside on Parliament's lawn, those opposed to the bill rallied earlier in the day for the latest in a series of last-minute pushes against law change.

A crowd of about 200 gathered, made of up a coalition of groups against the legislation – including those representing some medical specialists, the Disability Commissioner, and conservative lobby groups.

If the bill does to a referendum, it would be held alongside a separate plebiscite on legalising recreational cannabis.

Polling in July found there was 72 per cent support for some kind of assisted dying for the terminally ill. Historically, support over the past 20 years has averaged to about 68 per cent.