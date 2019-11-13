On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
One of Sir Peter Jackson's companies is bankrolling an iwi group pursuing legal action over Wellington's Shelly Bay.
Court documents reveal WingNut Films, of which Jackson is a director, has agreed to meet certain costs over and above those met by the plaintiffs.
Mau Whenua is challenging whether iwi-owned land at Shelly Bay should have been sold to developers.
It says it's a group within Taranaki Whānui representing those who voted not to sell the land, those who have reconsidered their position on the sale and no longer support it, and those who say they didn't get a chance tovote in the first place.