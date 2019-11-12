Police have released CCTV footage of a suspect who is wanted in connection to an assault on a woman on a walkway near Browns Bay last Friday.

The woman, in her mid-20s, was assaulted behind by a man on Friday at 4.40pm while jogging on a track between Browns Bay Rd and Beechwood Rd in Browns Bay. It's believed she suffered a broken collarbone during the ordeal.

Police have since released CCTV of the suspect who was seen around Beechwood Rd at the time of the incident.

The suspect was seen running off a short time later.

Detective Senior Sergeant Callum McNeill described the suspect as an overweight male in his mid-20s.

Photo / NZ Police

"She received moderate injuries as a result of this assault. The male was described as Māori, mid-20s, 178cm in height and overweight," Detective Senior Sergeant McNeill said.

"He was wearing a baseball cap and a dark coloured short-sleeved top.

"We are releasing CCTV of a male who was seen on Beechwood Rd around the time of this incident.

"We've increased police presence in this area and will continue to do so. If you're exercising alone, be alert, be aware of your surroundings and have a look around you and if you see anything suspicious call 111."

Photo / NZ Police

The assault comes weeks after two women were assaulted less than 3km away on the walking track between Murrays Bay and Rothesay Bay. Those incidents happened in the morning of Thursday October 10 and Thursday October 24 and both victims received injuries.

McNeill said police are investigating whether these incidents are linked.

Victoria Short, deputy chair of Hibiscus and Bays Local board, said the East Coast Bays community is concerned about the safety of the walking tracks.

"We are a close tight-knit community and many of our residents have raised their concerns with me, particularly given how brazen the attacks have been and during daylight hours."

Short, who frequently walks on the tracks with her young children, said the area was extremely popular for people exercising and a key link between the coastal communities.

"During summer months everyone uses them, you'd never have to think twice about going on your own."

Police advised the community to walk on the tracks in pairs, not alone, and to be aware of their surroundings.

"These incidents all occurred in daylight on popular sections of walking tracks and we believe there are members of the public who would have been in the area at these times and may have seen suspicious activity or a male fitting this description," McNeill said.

A team of detectives would be carrying out inquiries relating to the assaults and there would be an increased presence in the area, McNeill said.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Waitemata Police on 105