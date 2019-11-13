It is a tree that belongs to everyone and may even pre-date the arrival of humans to New Zealand - but someone wants it dead.

Now security cameras have been set up to protect the ancient pohutukawa in Tairua.

Arborist Pete Wilson discovered about two months ago that the tree on Mt Paku had been poisoned.

Wilson grew up in Tairua and has been climbing Tairua's trees since 1977.

He wanted the public to be aware of the poisoning so they had the opportunity to join him in outrage.

"It's like smashing up a graveyard - except we don't have

