A kayaker missing since yesterday off Great Barrier Island has been found alive.

Police confirmed that they had now located the woman, who had been able to make it to shore after being "separated" from her kayak and paddle.

The Police Maritime Unit's Deodar vessel and Coastguard had resumed their search for the woman from first light this morning near the Port Abercrombie area off Great Barrier Island.

Earlier air and sea searches were carried out last night.

The alarm had been raised after the woman's kayak had been found at Port Abercrombie.