A search has resumed this morning for a lone female kayaker who went missing near the Port Abercrombie area off Great Barrier Island yesterday.

Police confirmed they received a report around 8.55pm that someone kayaking off Great Barrier Island had not returned when expected.

A Westpac Helicopter Trust spokesperson said a crew was sent to Great Barrier Island last night to assist with the search and rescue.

"The crew found a potential kayak on the rocks but there was no sign of the kayaker," the spokesperson said.

The Police Eagle helicopter was involved as well.

Coastguard is also involved in the search, which resumed this morning at first light.