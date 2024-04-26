Lawyer appeals High Court decision over Children's Minister's summons, and one of Harvey Weinstein's rape convictions is overturned. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / Newstalk ZB

By Finn Blackwell of RNZ

Auckland Council says it has seen the highest number of submissions for its Long Term Plan to date.

Consultation for the 10-year budget closed at the end of March, with 27,978 responses.

There were 22,079 submissions made by individual Aucklanders, 391 by organisations, 23 by Māori entities and 485 pro forma responses.

Of the 15,954 individual responses on the overall plan, 37 per cent supported a “pay less, get less” approach from the council.

The draft Long-Term Plan’s central proposal included a rates increase for the average household of 7.5 per cent from 2024-25, 3.5 per cent for the following year and 8 per cent the year after that.

The consultation document also offered options of “pay less, get less” than the central proposal and “pay more, get more”. These options proposed rates increases of between 3.5 per cent and 14 per cent.

The council said submitters identified transport and water as the highest priorities for a “do more” investment, while city and local development and economic and cultural development received more “do less” submissions.

Almost 40 per cent of individuals who responded to questions on the proposed Auckland Future fund – a $3 billion to $4b wealth fund for the city – said they supported it.

Most of those who responded to the proposed lease of the Port of Auckland for an upfront payment into the future fund were in favour of keeping the lease under council control.

About 42 per cent of individuals and 37 per cent of organisations were in favour of leasing.

Thirty-five per cent of individual submissions and 29 per cent of organisations said the council should not proceed with its proposal to move the remaining shares in Auckland International Airport to the future fund.

‘Not a slash and burn exercise’

Mayor Wayne Brown said he was not surprised Aucklanders wanted a “pay less, do less” approach from the council’s 10-year budget.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown. Photo / Michael Craig

“People are doing it tough right now,” he said.

“As a council, we must keep rates as low as possible to reduce the burden on Auckland households.”

Brown said he campaigned to stop wasteful spending, which was still a priority.

Any organisations reliant on Auckland Council for funding should be prepared to do less.

“This will be an ongoing process, not a slash-and-burn exercise.

“And, it will be balanced by prudent investment in the back end to improve performance, as we look to strengthen the council’s long-term financial position.”

The council’s Governing Body, made up of the mayor and 20 ward councillors, will adopt the final Long-Term Plan on June 27.

- RNZ