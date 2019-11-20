A council-owned six-bedroom flat in a historic building on Hamilton's main street did not have all its required building consents and has safety and hygiene issues.

Hamilton City Council earned $25,000 last year renting the substandard property out and there are now questions as to whether it met its legal obligations as a landlord.

Hamilton City Council is now terminating the tenancy seven months after an internal report found significant work was needed to bring it up to standard.

A condition survey of an upstairs flat in one of the Victoria St buildings the council bought last year has revealed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.