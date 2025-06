Emergency services are in attendance at a two-vehicle crash on Lightband Rd in Tasman.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Emergency services are in attendance at a two-vehicle crash on Lightband Rd in Tasman.

Emergency services believe there are serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 6 in Tasman this evening.

Police said they were called to Lightband Rd, outside Brightwater, about 8.30pm.

“Initial indications are that there are serious injuries,” they said.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area as the road is expected to be closed for several hours. Detours are in place.”