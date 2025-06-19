Twenty five North Island Lotto players each won $12,044 in last night's Second Division draw.

Meanwhile, six South Island players won $12,044 each in last night's Second Division draw.

In First Division, two players split the prize and picked up $500,000 each in last night’s draw.

The winning tickets were sold at New World Papakura in South Auckland and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

The $25 million Powerball First Division prize was not struck and will now roll over to $30 million for Saturday night’s draw.

Strike Four has also rolled over and will be $400,000 on Saturday night.

Powerball wins in 2025

New Zealand has had nine major Powerball wins across the country this year.

In January, a Wellington Lotto player won $7m and a Taranaki player pocketed $8.3m in the same month.

A Hamilton player and a Waihī player each picked up $10.5m from Powerball wins in February.

There were three lucky Powerball multi-millionaires in March, with wins in Christchurch, Dunedin and Port Chalmers.

An Auckland couple were in a celebratory mood after winning more than $23m in a draw in April.

Last month, a Porirua grandmother won a life-changing $17.2m with Lotto Powerball.

The woman was walking with her grandson when she decided to stop at the Whitby New World to buy her ticket for that night’s draw.

“It was purely because I was out with him that I remembered to get my ticket that day – he’s the reason I stopped and bought it.

“He’s too young to understand, but I’ve told him every day since that I love him 17.2 million times.”

It made her the ninth Powerball multi-millionaire this year.

What to do if you win

Ticket holders can see immediately if they have won if they purchased a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to the account.

For prizes of more than $1000, winners have to fill in an online prize form.

Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

For the Powerball jackpot to be claimed, a ticket holder must get all six Lotto numbers correct as well as the added Powerball number.

