Ever wondered what home life is like for one of New Zealand's most powerful property moguls?

Well, now you can take a look after rich lister Justin Wyborn put his multi-million dollar Parnell mansion up for sale.

The Herald recently ranked Wyborn and his business associates the 13th most powerful people in New Zealand property, among those with privately owned companies.

The home includes three living areas. Photo / Ted Baghurst

Their $1billion-plus business owns all the waterfront land in Auckland's Viaduct harbour, along with big slices of Newmarket and surrounds.

That means when you stop for dinner at a Viaduct restaurant or cafe or set foot in a waterfront apartment, you are standing on land owned by Wyborn's company, Viaduct Harbour Holdings.

And when Wyborn isn't at work negotiating with the country's elite, he is acting as neighbour to many of them, having spent the past six years nestled in one of Parnell's most exclusive enclaves.

Bring the champagne. Photo / Ted Baghurst

His Rota Place home stands on a small cul-de-sac, just around the corner from St Stephens Ave, where former prime minister Sir John Key previously owned an estimated $20m mega-mansion.

"I have absolutely loved living here for the last six years," Wyborn said.

"The sun wraps around the property all day and sets perfectly on the home."

His two-storey retreat includes room for a Ferrari and Audi in the garage and allows you to follow up lunch with a swim, stepping straight from the dining table into a lap pool.

A dedicated cinema room offers the chance to stretch on sofas and take in a movie, while the main bedroom has views of Judges Bay and a large bath sitting centre stage in the en suite.

Step straight from the dining and living room into the pool. Photo / Ted Baghurst

Other touches include underfloor heating, a sound system throughout the house and a wine cellar.

The home matched privacy and an ability to lock-up and get away for the weekend with "proximity to the city" for business, Wyborn said.

Bayleys selling agent Edward Pack said there had already been "broad" interest in the house from ex-pat Kiwis returning home, along with potential buyers living in Auckland and around the country.

Wyborn's powerful business Viaduct Harbour Holdings was originally founded by his dad Mark Wyborn, along with Trevor Farmer, Ross Green, Alan Gibbs and Adrian Burr.

Council has valued the Parnell mansion at $6.2 million. Photo / Ted Baghurst

Wyborn and Dean Farmer are among the second generation family members now instrumental behind the scenes as directors, along with chief executive Angela Bull.

The company makes money by retaining ownership of the Viaduct land and charging a leasing fee to the apartments, offices, restaurants, hotels and other businesses built on top.

It even owns some of the berths in the Viaduct Harbour Marina, leasing these to boat owners.

