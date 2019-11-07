Who runs property in this country? Here are more than 40 of the most influential people and groups - the ones who make things happen, working in government, financing, planning, designing, constructing, leasing, managing, owning and running the buildings you work in, new housing estates for the next generation, shops, and the places we go to for entertainment.

Despite property's high profile, many of these key people aren't household names. They like it that way.

Thanks to the three industry experts who critiqued the list and provided valuable input.

INSTITUTIONAL EXECUTIVES [NZX presence]:

1. Clive Mackenzie, chief executive, Kiwi Property Group

2. Ross Taylor, chief executive, Fletcher Building

3. Gordon MacLeod, chief executive, Ryman Healthcare

4. Graeme Stephens, chief executive, SkyCity Entertainment Group

5. Scott Pritchard, chief executive, Precinct Properties

6. Greg Miles, chief operating officer, Scentre Group

7. John Dakin, chief executive, Goodman Property Trust

8. Glen Sowry, chief executive, Metlifecare

9. Julian Cook, chief executive, Summerset Group

10. Mark Francis, chief executive, Augusta Capital

11. Miles Wentworth, interim manager, Vital Healthcare Property Trust

12. Peter Mence, chief executive, Argosy Property

13. Earl Gasparich, chief executive, Oceania Healthcare

14. Bill McDonald, chief executive, Arvida Group

15. Simon Woodhams, chief executive, Property For Industry

16. Philip Littlewood, chief executive, Stride Property

PRIVATE INTERESTS

1. Ted, Culum, Mac and Luke Manson, Mansons TCLM

2. Friedlander family, Samson Corp

3. Sir Bob Jones, Robt. Jones Holdings

4. Peter Cooper, Cooper and Company

5. Mark Gunton, chairman/founder, NZ Retail Property Group

6. Graham Wilkinson, director, Generus Living Group

7. John Darby, founder, Darby Partners

8. Mark McGuinness, managing director, Willis Bond & Co

9. Ric Kayne, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, United States

10. Simon and Paula Herbert, Empire Capital

11. Ellie and Grant Porteous, Deacon Holdings, managing director/owners, G.J. Gardner Homes

12. Brett Russell, managing director, Dominion Constructors

13. Justin Wyborn, Dean Farmer, Angela Bull, Ross Green, Noel Lane, Emma Gibbs - Viaduct Harbour Holdings

14. Peter and Rolf Masfen, Masfen Group

15. Ben Cook, Cook Property

16. Ian Cassels and Caitlin Taylor, The Wellington Company

17. Chris Aiken, deputy chief executive, urban development agency Kāinga Ora

18. Smale family, Smales Farm

19. John Sax, Southpark Corporation

20. Nigel McKenna, chairman and founder, Templeton Group