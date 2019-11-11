A community just given approval to build a temple on the outskirts of Hastings has hit back at Destiny Church leader Hannah Tamaki's promise to ban the building of "foreign buildings of worship".

Vision NZ - which had to change its name after its original suggestion, the Coalition Party, was rejected by election authorities - pledged on Monday to ban new "mosques, temples and other foreign buildings of worship" in an inflammatory announcement railing against multiculturalism.

The Hawke's Bay Sikh community was last week granted a resource consent by Hastings District Council to allow them to build a new temple

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.