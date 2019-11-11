EDITORIAL

The usually serene and pastoral surrounds of Ōwairaka Mt Albert was the setting for protest yesterday as Auckland Council contractors were due to begin removing 345 exotic trees such as olive and monkey apples.

About 30 protesters turned out to try to block the entrance to the reserve and stop the cull. Mt Albert resident Anna Radford, spokesperson for Honour the Maunga community group, said all trees supported native wildlife and the mature exotics should be left until the new native trees were bigger.

Protesters block removal of 350 trees at Ōwairaka/Mt Albert
