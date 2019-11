One person has died and another has been airlifted to hospital after a boating accident in Onemana, Coromandel.

Emergency services responded to a report that two people has been found on Pokohino Beach, Onemana, after a boating accident.

Police were called around 1pm, a Police spokeswoman said.

"One person was sadly found deceased, while the other was airlifted from the area in a moderate condition," she said.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.