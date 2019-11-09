A man has been found with an apparent gunshot wound in Invercargill tonight. police say.

It's not clear how serious the man's injuries are, but he's receiving treatment in Southland Hospital.

The Armed Offenders Squad was responding and cordons are in place following the incident on Brown St, in Strathern, Invercargill.

Residents should expect a continued police presence in the area this evening.

Advertisement

Police were called to the incident about 7:40pm, police said.

Enquiries were underway.

Anyone with information on the incident should call police on 111, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.