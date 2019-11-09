With reporting around changes to Immigration New Zealand's partnership policy zooming in on our Indian community, two extremely important points are being overlooked.

Firstly, the policy affects a far wider range of New Zealanders, such as devout Christians, who choose not to live together prior to marriage, even if they are engaged and making elaborate wedding preparations. In some cases they have married offshore but the New Zealander has had to return following the honeymoon due to work commitments.

Secondly, evidence from several countries shows that couples who do not co-co-habit prior to marriage are actually far more likely to be together one, two or five years later.

The current temporary visa policy gives people who have simply lived together for a while preference over others with different values who have made solemn personal and public commitments. In my view that is both unfair and irrational.

Stephen Bayldon, licensed immigration adviser, Mt Roskill



In defence of the good book

Chris Elias ( Letters, November 3 ) said, referring to me, "but even if she is correct in her belief that God exists and created the universe, I'd caution against basing policy or behaviour on what's written in the Bible". However, you then go on and quote scripture yourself in defence of your argument! Just goes to show that the Bible is the only true guidebook for life! Yes, God (alone) knows the "number of our days" and He expects us to live responsibly and use the time wisely.

Joyce Cooper, Eden Terrace



Limitations on thought

I agree with Chris Elias that a letter mentioning "the Creator of the universe" is difficult to address because it's now a marginal belief, but it's not "irrational".

Theosceptics have also taken a leap of faith: they believe all that exists is material and amenable to scientific inquiry. Science itself doesn't state this, much less prove it, it's just an assumption.

These people labour under a voluntarily self-imposed limitation on thought, that they wish to impose on everyone else. No thanks.

Gavan O'Farrell, Lower Hutt



Unpalatable truth

Joyce Cooper tells us "God gave us the animals for food" ( Letters, October 27 ) and I, for one, enjoy the thought of her slicing a roast tuatara leg on a Sunday, forking down a tapeworm noodle salad and running down neighbourhood cats for the barbecue to mitigate the risk of upsetting the creator of the universe. Of the estimated 8.7 million species of animal on the planet, how many does Joyce enjoy?

Tom Lucas, Aroha



Get real DOC

Well done to all Ministers of Conservation past and present. Banks Peninsula is now home to an estimated 600,000 possums. One dedicated possum ranger has been employed to reduce the population devastating the birds and native bush. Get real DOC.

Steve Russell, Hillcrest



Road code required

Government clearly needs to address a road code for e-scooters, just like a it does for a moped or any other scooter rider.

If a footpath accident is totally preventable, then surely central government should be held accountable for every mishap on all of "its" footpaths. Maybe its next move has to be to take them off the footpaths and introduce them onto the road, as in many Asian countries. It seems to work fine over there, so what are we waiting for? A road code for e-scooters, action from central government or both?

Rene Blezer, Taupō



Saying thanks

I recently had the misfortune to suffer a heart attack. I presented myself at Auckland City Hospital A&E and from that moment until my angioplasty for two stents and my ultimate discharge five nights later, I felt completely cared for in the most professional and understanding way.

Thank you especially to the staff of Ward 34, the Coronary Care Unit. You were brilliant.

Rebecca Macky, Newmarket